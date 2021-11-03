Tariq Hammond Returns to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the return of defenseman Tariq Hammond to South Carolina after he was released from his professional tryout by the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

Hammond, 27, dressed for four games with Henderson this season, picking up one assist to start the year. Hammond also spent four more games with the Silver Knights last season on another professional tryout. The defender will enter his third season with the Stingrays and is currently in his fourth overall. The blueliner signed with the Stingrays earlier this summer.

During the 2019 and 2021 seasons, Hammond has suited up for 101 games for South Carolina, scoring four goals and adding 17 assists for a total of 21 points. Previous experience includes two games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder during the 2018-19 season, and 48 games with the Binghamton Devils of the AHL where he tallied four points (1 goal, 3 assists).

Hammond and the Stingrays host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this Wednesday, November 3rd for College Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.

