Toledo Streaks Past Indy in Weekday Matchup

November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In their second home game of the season, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night. After dominating the opening period, the Fuel would give up four goals in a 4-1 loss at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Through the first half of the opening stanza, the Indy Fuel outshot the Walleye 10-3 but Walleye goaltender Kaden Fulcher held them off. After each team traded chances, Toledo would be the first team to get on the board when Brett McKenzie took advantage of a change and beat Cale Morris with a wrist shot.

Outshooting the Fuel 9-1 through the first 10 minutes of the second period, the Walleye would be unable to beat Cale Morris for a second time. After a boarding penalty on Cedric Lacroix, Toledo's Brett McKenzie sprung himself on a breakaway and fired a shot past Morris to give Toledo a 2-0 lead.

With nobody scoring through the first eight minutes of the third period, Indy would continue to look for their first goal of the game. Midway through the third, TJ Hensick would get loose behind the Fuel defense and fire a goal through the arm of Morris. Responding immediately with his first goal in a Fuel uniform, Liam Folkes would one-time a shot past Fulcher to cut Toledo's lead to two goals. TJ Hensick would put home the empty netter late in the third to send home the Walleye with a 4-1 win.

