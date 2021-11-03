Joe Garreffa Recalled by Barracuda
November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Joe Garreffa has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Garreffa, 22, has recorded one assist in three games with the Solar Bears this season.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears make their lone visit of the season to Norfolk when they open up a two-game set against the Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
