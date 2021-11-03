Orlando's Luchuk Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Luchuk scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in three games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 24-year-old tallied at least two points in each of his three games, and had a four-point game (3g-1a) in a 5-4 overtime win over Jacksonville on Oct. 31, which included the fastest hat trick in Solar Bears' history (12:07).

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Luchuk is tied for second in the ECHL with eight points and is tied for third with four goals.

Luchuk has tallied 154 points (61g-93a) in 153 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton. Last season, he led the ECHL in scoring with 74 points (28g-46a), was named to the All-ECHL First Team and received the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. He has added nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Toronto and Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Luchuk recorded 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Windsor and Barrie.

Runners-Up: Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Idaho (5 gp, 4g, 5a, 9 pts.), John Albert, Toledo (3 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.) and Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah (6 gp, 5g, 3a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: Ara Nazarian (Jacksonville), Lane Scheidl (Kansas City), Todd Burgess (Newfoundland), Logan Nelson (Rapid City), Matthew Strome (Reading), Patrick Watling (Wheeling) and Matteo Gennaro (Wichita).

