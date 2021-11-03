Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

Newfoundland Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Keith Petruzzelli of the Newfoundland Growlers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Petruzzelli went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .972 in two appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 22-year-old turned aside 35 of the 36 shots he faced in both of his appearances in October - a 3-1 win at Trois-Rivières on Oct. 22 and a 4-1 victory over the Lions on Oct. 26.

A native of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Petruzzelli ranks fourth in the league in save percentage and is tied for fourth in goals-against average.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Petruzzelli spent the last four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Runner-Up: Kaden Fulcher, Toledo (1-0-0, 0.64 GAA, .976 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Mat Robson (Cincinnati), Matt Jurusik (Idaho), Angus Redmond (Kansas City), David Tendeck (Rapid City) and Tommy Nappier (Wheeling).

