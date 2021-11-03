Aaron Luchuk Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Orlando Solar Bears forward Aaron Luchuk has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor, and the first time a Solar Bears player has been awarded Player of the Month on at least two occasions.

Luchuk, 24, scored four goals and four assists for eight points in three games during the opening month of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

Luchuk tallied at least two points in each of his three games, including the game-winning goal in Orlando's home opener on Oct. 23 vs. Atlanta (3-1 win) and matched a personal best with a four-point game (3g-1a) in a 5-4 overtime win over Jacksonville on Oct. 31, which included the fastest hat trick in Solar Bears history (12:07).

Luchuk has tallied 154 points (61g-93a) in 153 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton. Last season, he led the ECHL in scoring with 74 points (28g-46a), was named to the All-ECHL First Team and received the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. He has added nine points (4g-5a) in 33 career American Hockey League games with Belleville, Toronto and Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Luchuk recorded 251 points (115g-136a) in 274 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Windsor and Barrie. He helped Windsor capture the 2017 Memorial Cup.

Solar Bears ECHL Player of the Month History:

Nick Petersen - October, 2012-13

Jacob Cepis - March, 2013-14

Greg Miller - November, 2014-15

Aaron Luchuk - April, 2020-21

Aaron Luchuk - October, 2021-22

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears make their lone visit of the season to Norfolk when they open up a two-game set against the Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

