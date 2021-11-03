Booth Assigned to Maine, Gillies Loaned to Providence

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins, made a goaltender swap on Wednesday. Callum Booth was reassigned to the Mariners, while Jon Gillies was loaned to Providence.

Booth, who is on a two-way NHL-AHL deal, was in training camp with the Mariners, and played in the first preseason game on October 15th against the Worcester Railers. He was recalled to Providence on October 18th. Booth started for the P-Bruins on October 23rd against the Laval Rocket and made 24 saves in a 4-0 loss.

The Montreal, QC native was a 2015 fourth round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes. He's in his second season in the Bruins organization.

Gillies signed with the Mariners last week in a homecoming-style move. The netminder grew up in South Portland and went on to lead Providence College to the 2015 NCAA Championship. He was a third round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2012 and has appeared in 12 NHL games with them. He has also played 165 career AHL games.

The Mariners, proud ECHL affiliates of the Boston Bruins, play just one game this weekend - home on Friday against the Florida Everblades at 7:15 PM. It's "Dempsey Center Night/Mariners Fight Cancer," as the Mariners partner with Patrick Dempsey's local nonprofit, which helps people manage the impact of cancer.

