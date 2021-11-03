David Tendeck Reassigned to Rapid City
November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned by the Coyotes to the Rush from the Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, center Ryan Valentini has been placed on injured reserve.
Tendeck has appeared in two games for the Rush and is 1-1-0 with a 3.01 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. He was reassigned by Arizona to Tucson on October 26 and dressed as the backup goaltender for two games but did not see any action. A 2018 sixth round draft choice of the Coyotes, Tendeck is in his second pro season.
Valentini heads to IR after appearing in two games for the Rush and recording a goal and two assists.
Rapid City returns to action on Friday night on the road in Utah against the Grizzlies. Puck drop at the Maverik Center in West Valley City is scheduled for 7:10 P.M.
