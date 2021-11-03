Lions Sign Forward Pierrick Dubé

Trois-Rivières - Today, the Trois-Rivières Lions announced the signing of forward Pierrick Dubé.

The former Quebec Remparts and Chicoutimi Saguenéens had 105 points in 183 games in the QMJHL. Dubé has also represented France on the international scene a few times.

He will join the Lions this morning.

