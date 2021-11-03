Soderlund Reassigned to Wichita; Thunder Sign Two Defensemen

November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Edmonton has reassigned forward Tim Soderlund from Bakersfield to Wichita. Additionally, the Thunder have signed defensemen Carson Vance and Christian Hausinger.

Soderlund, 23, is in his third season as a pro. A native of Skelleftea, Sweden, the 5-foot-9, 163-pound forward was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round (#112 overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the majority of his rookie season in Rockford, where he netted three points (1g, 2a) with the IceHogs. He also recorded six points (2g, 4a) in seven games with the Indy Fuel that same season. Soderlund was dealt in the offseason as a part of the trade that sent defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers.

Vance, 25, joins the Thunder after beginning the season with the Fort Wayne Komets. After getting released, he signed with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Huntsville Havoc. A native of the Tempe, Arizona, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound blueliner turned pro last season and appeared in 20 games for the Havoc collecting five assists.

He had an extensive junior career in both the North American Hockey League and the United States Hockey League. His best season came with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers in 2016-17, where he recorded 25 points (2g, 23a) in 49 games and was a +22.

Hausinger, 24, returns to Wichita after joining the team in training camp. Hausinger signed with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, playing in two games this season.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin River-Falls. A native of Anchorage, Alaska, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman registered 71 points (16g, 55a) in 96 games for the Falcons.

ï»¿Hausinger was named team captain during his senior campaign and finished his collegiate career as the all-time points leader for defenseman in school history. His best season came in 2019-20 where he tallied 36 points (10g, 26a) in 29 games. He was named to the NCAA DIII First Team All-American, All-USCHO First Team, WIAC All-Conference Team and WIAC Player of the year.

Wichita remains at home this weekend as Allen comes to town at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.