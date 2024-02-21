Griffins Score Once, Blank Stars in Grand Rapids
February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were shut out 1-0 by Sebastian Cossa and the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.
Grand Rapids scored the game's only goal 25 seconds into the contest when Albert Johansson fired a one-timer passed to the slot by Austin Czarnik past Remi Poirier. The opening period saw the Griffins outshoot the Stars 13-9.
After Texas was outshot for second straight period by a 14-7 margin, the Stars flipped the script and outshot the Griffins 12-6 in the final frame. However, Grand Rapids hung on to win 1-0 and climbed over Texas (53 points) to move to second in the AHL's Central Division with 54 points.
Earning the win in goal for the Griffins, Cossa improved to 11-7-5 with his first career AHL shutout following a 28-save showing. Poirier is now 13-9-3 after allowing one goal on 33 shots.
The Stars head to Illinois next for a game against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center before returning to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins one last time on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET.
