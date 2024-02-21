Sebastian Cossa Picks up First AHL Shutout in 1-0 Victory Over Texas

February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Texas Stars' Mavrik Bourque on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Texas Stars' Mavrik Bourque on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sebastian Cossa picked up his first AHL shutout with a 28-save performance, which propelled the Grand Rapids Griffins' point streak to 13 games and pushed them into a second-place spot in the Central Division with a 1-0 victory over the Texas Stars at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday.

Cossa, who extended his point streak (5-0-2) to seven games, became just the third Griffins rookie to record a shutout over the last nine seasons. The rookie netminder also became the fourth rookie for Grand Rapids to blank a team 1-0, a feat that had not been accomplished in over 11 years. Grand Rapids' 13-game point streak (9-0-2-2) was last matched by a stretch of 13 consecutive wins between Feb. 20-March 19, 2016. The Griffins also extended their home point streak to eight contests, which last occurred during an identical 5-0-2-1 run from Dec. 4, 2021-Jan. 15, 2022. With an assist on Albert Johansson's goal, Austin Czarnik extended his run to 16 points (5-11--16) in his last 17 outings.

Johansson picked up the honors of scoring the fastest goal to start a game this season, as he snapped the puck past Remi Poirier from the high slot just 25 seconds into the contest.

Fresh from the penalty box, Riley Damiani streamed down the ice on a breakaway, which resulted in Damiani's shot from the top of the goal mouth being gloved down by Sebastian Cossa to keep the contest at 1-0 with 1:42 remaining in the middle frame.

With Poirier out of his net and an extra attacker on, the Stars were unable to find a late equalizer and Grand Rapids skated away with a 1-0 victory and its third shutout of the campaign.

Notes

- William Wallinder's point streak (0-3--3) ended at three games.

- Matt Luff made his season debut with the Griffins.

Box Score

Texas 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Johansson 5 (Czarnik), 0:25. Penalties-Cossa Gr (tripping), 17:12.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Wheatcroft Tex (boarding), 5:19; Kasper Gr (tripping), 14:02; Damiani Tex (cross-checking), 16:08.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Texas 9-7-12-28. Grand Rapids 13-14-6-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Texas, Poirier 13-9-3 (33 shots-32 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 11-7-5 (28 shots-28 saves).

A-5,120

Three Stars

1. GR Cossa (SO, W, 28 saves); 2. GR Johansson (game-winner); 3. TEX Poirier (L, 32 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 22-15-5-3 (54 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 24 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Texas: 24-17-3-2 (53 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 23 at Rockford 7 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.