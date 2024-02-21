Weekly Roundup - 02.21.2024

In the thick of it.

The Wranglers are amid a close race in the AHL Pacific Division and are currently holding on tightly to their playoff spot heading into the final stretch of the season.

February has been a grind, but the group has picked up points in seven of their last 10 games (4-3-1-2) and have shown tremendous resiliency and determination as they regain their footing after falling in the standings throughout January.

Calgary currently sits in fourth place in the division, one point back of third-place Colorado, and six points out of top spot - a position they previously held for most of the season.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Feb.23 @ Manitoba

Feb.24 @ Manitoba

Mar.1 vs Colorado

Mar.3 vs Colorado

An Ever-Changning Landscape

In addition to frequent NHL recalls reshaping the landscape in Wranglers' country this season, the group has had to deal with their fair share of injuries and new faces, in the form of professional-tryout hopefuls, as well.

In February alone, the Wranglers have made 16 significant roster transactions.

Of note, Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney, Dustin Wolf, Cole Schwindt and Dryden Hunt were all recalled by the Flames in February, with Wolf and Schwindt receiving multiple NHL recalls this month.

Currently back with the Wranglers, Schwindt has scored two goals in his last two games since rejoining the team, while Wolf (19-7-3-4) has solidified the Calgary crease once again and has yet to lose in regulation (2-0-1) since returning from his most recent NHL detail.

Hunt has 22 points (7g,15a) in 23 games with the Wranglers this season and picked up two points (2a) in two games since returning from an injury that kept him out of the lineup for over a month.

He received an NHL callup to the Flames on Feb.16 and has since played two games with the big club against the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets, recording six shots and a plus-1 rating in that span.

"It's exciting, you know obviously everybody wants to be in the NHL," Hunt said about getting recalled. "You get that opportunity to come back up, you just want to make the most of it."

PTO Updates:

(D) Patrick Kudla signed to a PTO on Feb.17

(F) Zack Andrusiak released from his PTO on Feb.15

(G) Dusty Nickel signed/released from ATO on Feb.9-10

(F) Matthew Wedman signed to a PTO on Feb.9

Return of the Cap'

It cannot be understated what captain Brett Sutter means to this Wranglers group.

Sutter suffered a lower body injury back on Dec.22, 2023, spending the next month and a half on the sidelines and, like a show-horse without its rider, his absence from the team was noticeable.

However, on Feb.13 the captain made his return, squaring off against the Manitoba Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome... and what a return it was.

Sutter scored twice in the contest, including the game-winner, and has notched three goals in his last four games since getting back into the lineup.

"Feels great," said Sutter about getting back to game action. "Just trying to get the timing back. The guys are making it easy on me, talking to me lots, and (I'm) just happy to be out there with them and playing again."

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 37 points (14g, 23a) in 36 games.

(F) William Stromgren has three points (1g, 2a) in his last three games.

(D) Jonathan Aspirot has set a new career high in points with 21 (4g, 17a) in 43 games. (His previous high was 18.)

(F) Adam Klapka set a new career high in points with 26 (11g,15a) and played in his 100th career AHL game on Feb.13.

(G) Connor Murphy recorded his first AHL win against Manitoba on Feb.13.

QUOTABLES:

Adam Klapka on playing his 100th career AHL game:

"I mean it's pretty awesome, it's the first 100 games in my pro career so I really appreciate it."

On setting a career-high in points:

"Every year you should probably get better and better, so I really appreciate that it happened to me."

Connor Murphy on recording his first AHL win:

"It was exciting, obviously that's one you're always going to remember. It was a lot of fun to be a part of ... I'm just trying to work hard every day to earn a spot here hopefully."

On fitting in with the Wranglers after being recalled from Rapid City (ECHL)

"They're a really tight-knit group, I've obviously been up and down a lot this year, so it's kind of tough sometimes to mingle with the guys, (but) they've done a great job just bringing me in and (making me) a part of the team."

