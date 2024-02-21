Wolf Pack Edge Islanders, 2-1

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-27-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, battled toe-to-toe with the Hartford Wolf Pack (26-16-5-0) in their AHL-leading 27th one-goal contest of the season on Wednesday, but came up short in a 2-1 loss at the XL Center.

Matt Maggio scored his 10th goal of the season and his third in the last two games at 12:03 of the second, pulling the Islanders within one after giving up the first two. He has five goals in his last seven contests and each of Bridgeport's last three goals as a team.

Ken Appleby (6-7-0) made 25 saves in his 14th appearance.

Hartford broke a 0-for-17 skid on the power play with the night's initial goal at 5:29 of the first period. Nick Brouillard let go of a distant shot from the blue line that Jake Leschyshyn deflected between the circles for his fifth goal of the season. Brennan Othmann notched the secondary assist, as Othmann and Leschyshyn each had a multi-point performance.

Othmann's 14th goal of the year came 4:14 into the second period when he finished a deep rebound produced by Leschyshyn's heavy shot from the right side. The Islanders disputed the goal because of contact near the crease that led to Appleby losing his glove, but the referees gathered and upheld the call.

The Islanders made it 2-1 less than eight minutes later when Karson Kuhlman sprung Maggio for a breakaway and the youngster capitalized near the crease at 12:03. Maggio darted straight at goaltender Dylan Garand (13-7-3) and orchestrated an impressive forehand-to-backhand move to keep his hot streak alive. Maggio, who had a game-high four shots Wednesday night, is now on a career-best four-game point streak (four goals, one assist).

Bridgeport outshot Hartford 12-9 in the second period, 10-6 in the third, and 30-27 for the game but could not find the equalizer. Instead, Garand remained perfect and made 29 total saves to backstop Hartford's home victory.

The Islanders finished the evening 0-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders visit Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first time this season on Saturday night, battling the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6:05 p.m. The action can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network , beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 5:45 p.m.

