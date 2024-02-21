Bridgeport Islanders Visit Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. Tonight

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-26-6-1) face the Hartford Wolf Pack (25-16-5-0) for the second time in four days and the third time this month, visiting the XL Center for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The Islanders have points in each of their last four games (2-0-1-1) including a 2-1 overtime win against the Laval Rocket on Sunday afternoon. Matt Maggio scored both goals and Kyle MacLean recorded two assists, while Henrik Tikkanen (5-3-2) made 27 saves. Bridgeport is also coming off its first road win of 2024 after beating the Providence Bruins last Friday, 3-2.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the eighth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the fourth of five in Hartford. Bridgeport is 1-5-1-0 against the Rangers' affiliate this season and 1-2-0-0 in those games on the road. The Wolf Pack have won each of the last five tilts including a 2-1 overtime win at Total Mortgage Arena last Saturday and a 4-1 victory at the XL Center on Feb. 9th. Otto Koivula has a team-leading five points (2g, 3a) in seven games against Hartford.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack occupy fourth place in the Atlantic Division standings with a two-point cushion over fifth-place Charlotte, but Hartford has lost three of its last four games, and four of its last six. They've scored two goals or fewer in four straight games including a 3-0 loss at Providence on Sunday. Rookie forward Brett Berard, who scored the overtime winner against Bridgeport on Saturday, has six goals in his last 10 games and ranks fourth among AHL rookies with 16 goals this season. His 16 goals lead the Wolf Pack. Berard also has a series-leading seven points (3g, 4a) against the Islanders.

MAGGIO THE MAGIC MAN

Matt Maggio scored both goals in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win and was named the AHL's First Star of the Night. He became Bridgeport's 18th player this season to record a multi-point game and his overtime tally was his second game-winning goal this month. The 21-year-old forward has four goals in his last five games and seven points in his last eight (5g, 2a). Maggio carries a career-long three-game point streak into tonight's action.

MR. 200

Kyle MacLean played his 200th AHL game on Sunday and recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season with two primary assists. He is second on the Islanders in multi-point games behind Ruslan Iskhakov (10). Bridgeport is 4-2-0-0 when MacLean collects at least two points this season.

TIKKANEN DOES IT AGAIN

Henrik Tikkanen stopped 27 of 28 shots on Sunday and has allowed exactly one goal in each of his last three starts. He boasts an incredible .969 save percentage over that span. The rookie goaltender has allowed two goals or fewer in six straight starts dating back to Jan. 15th. Tikkanen, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, is 5-3-2 through 10 AHL games and is the first Bridgeport goaltender this season to be unbeaten in regulation in three straight appearances (2-0-1).

QUICK HITS

Bridgeport's penalty kill is 12-for-12 over its last three games... Sunday's come-from-behind victory was just the fourth win when trailing after two periods and the Islanders' second when trailing after one... Bridgeport has played 26 games that have resulted in a one-goal differential, most in the AHL... They are 11-8-6-1 in those contests.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (23-18-14): Last: 5-4 OTW at Pittsburgh, last night -- Next: Tomorrow at St. Louis, 8 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (22-20-4-2): Last: 4-2 W at Orlando, Monday -- Next: Tonight at Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET

