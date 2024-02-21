Brennan Othmann Nets 14th Goal of the Season as Wolf Pack Knock off Islanders 2-1

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack won their second game of the season when scoring less than three goals on Wednesday night, playing a strong defensive game against the rival Bridgeport Islanders. Brennan Othmann's 14th goal of the season proved to be the game-winning goal as the Pack knocked off the Isles 2-1 for their sixth straight victory in the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Othmann potted the game-winner just 4:14 into the middle stanza, roofing a rebound over the shoulder of Ken Appleby. Othmann's tally was his 14th of the season and his second point of the night. Jake Leschyshyn, whose centering pass went off Grant Hutton and popped to Othmann, also picked up his second point of the night via a primary assist.

Blake Hillman was credited with a secondary helper on the game-winning goal, his career-high eighth of the season.

The Pack came out with good energy, registering the first six shots of the game. Isles forward Daylan Kuefler went off for slashing at 4:10, giving Hartford an early powerplay. Just over a minute into the man advantage, Nikolas Brouillard fired a shot from the point that was tipped by Leschyshyn for his fifth tally of the season, making it 1-0 Wolf Pack at 5:29.

Strong work by the penalty-killing unit sent the teams into the first intermission with Hartford up 1-0, with some brief four-on-four hockey pouring into period two.

Hartford killed off an early penalty in the middle stanza, leading to a surge in momentum that spread across numerous high-octane shifts. The Pack capitalized on this as Othmann's goal propelled them to a 2-0 lead at 4:14.

The Islanders got some life midway through the second period as Matthew Maggio broke free on a breakaway and beat Dylan Garand on the backhand to make it a 2-1 game. Maggio's goal was his 3rd in two games. He's scored the last three goals by the Isles and factored in on the team's last four goals (3 g, 1 a).

The Pack had numerous chances to extend their lead, but a combination of Appleby and some big defensive plays from Hutton and Vincent Sevigny kept the game at 2-1. Appleby notably denied a shorthanded breakaway from Karl Henriksson with an outstretched pad late in the second frame.

The Islanders outshot the Wolf Pack 10-6 in the third period, but the late push was not enough. Garand made 29 saves, picking up his fifth win in five tries against the Islanders. Garand's victory is his 13th of the season, which matches the total from his rookie 2022-23 campaign.

The Wolf Pack's victory tonight improves their record against the Islanders to 7-1-0-0. They are 3-1-0-0 at the XL Center in the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

