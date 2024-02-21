Gulls Fall, 4-3, to Condors in Overtime

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 4-3 game in overtime against the Bakersfield Condors Tuesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Despite the loss, the Gulls have now earned points in 12 of their last 16 games (9-4-3-0), including six straight games on the road (4-0-2-0). San Diego's overall record now stands at 18-20-8-0.

Pavol Regenda scored his team-leading 16th goal (PPG) and tallied his 11th assist, his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign. It moved his career-long point and assist streak to six games (1-7=8). He has recorded points in 10 of his last 11 contests (6-8=14).

Andrew Agozzino deposited his eighth PPG, his 13th goal overall, and picked up his team-leading 26th assist for his ninth multi-point game of the season. He leads San Diego skaters in PPG and in points and assists (13-26=39).

Glenn Gawdin netted his 15th goal of the season (PPG), his third in the last five games. He has tallied 3-6=9 points in that span.

Olen Zellweger earned two assists, both on the power play, to give him 24 helpers on the season. Zellweger leads all AHL blueliners in power-play points (5-13=18) and ranks tied for fourth in PPA. He also ranks second in points (10-24=34) among AHL rookie defensemen and tied for second in assists.

Chase De Leo picked up two assists, giving him 17 on the season. He has 4-7=11 points across his last six games.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 41-of-45 shots, his third start with 40-plus saves this season. He has helped the Gulls earn standings points in nine of his last 10 starts (7-1-2).

The San Diego Gulls will return home for a matchup with the Ontario Reign this Saturday at Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Pavol Regenda

On tonight's overtime loss to Bakersfield:

We've been struggling lately. The first period wasn't really good. We were happy we scored those goals on the power play, but in the end, they were the better team. We just said something in the locker room, and we start playing our game and the game started to be even. Unfortunately, one bad bounce and we lose in overtime, so we just have to stick with our plan, do what we do and we're going to be good.

On the difference between now and the start of the season:

We're building something here. (That's) the messages from the coaches and the guys are figuring out what's going on here. We are getting stronger as a team, and we are proving it. We've been on this streak for a little bit. Now we're kind of struggling but we're bouncing back and soon I feel like we're going to be where we've been before. That's how we build our team.

On the power play unit's success:

We've been really good on both special teams lately. Unfortunately, we got a couple goals today on the PK, but our power play was really good. We're trying to keep it simple. We had a couple lucky bounces. My goal was a rebound. (Gulls forward Andrew Agozzino's) goal was a rebound. That's what we know works so we try to bring that. We're happy and we're lucky that we scored today. We just have to (not) overthink it. Power play's an easy game, so just bring it to the net and good things happen.

On earning an important point tonight:

Everyone wants to make the playoffs, you know? This is my second season and last year we didn't make it. I want to make it this season. It's different hockey and in playoffs, you can get better. That's probably what everyone wants from us. We know what is our goal and we're trying to work our ass off to get there. It's not always easy. Just have to stick with what we do.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's overtime loss to Bakersfield:

Game is special teams, that's for sure. Our power play was great, get us on the board early, and then unfortunate that they're able to claw back on their power play. They were dangerous. That doesn't need to happen, that goal, one second left at the end of the first. It sets us back but for us to be able to reset, refocus, and then go play a pretty solid second period and be able to tie the game was a big deal. I thought in the third period, we also had good looks. I thought we opened up for about five minutes in the middle part of the third, but all in all, pretty strong effort from our guys. We appreciate our effort. Five-on-five, I thought there was a lot of guys that were very competitive. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the result in the end.

On the team's struggles in the first period:

I think that the simple answer to that question is that Bakersfield has a great power play. We didn't kill two penalties, and so I'm not sure that we let our foot off the gas at all, it's just a matter of the hand going in the air, the power play happening and us not getting the job done for one reason or another on the penalty kill. So, we have to give them a little bit of credit too, but the reality is that our guys fought today. They were very competitive the whole way through.

On the power play unit's success:

Bounces are certainly part of it, but you always earn your bounces. I think that the guys have had good strategy. I think that they've executed their plan well. They've got confidence right now and finding a lot of different ways to score. I think that the more variety you have, the harder you are to play against, and I think that's what the power play is doing right now.

On earning an important point tonight:

Point is huge. Of course, you want the next one. For us, we feel like if we play the way that we can, points are going to follow, and we've proven that to ourselves over the course of the last couple months. We didn't get the second one tonight, but it was a heck of an effort.

