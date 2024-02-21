Wolf Pack Sign D Chris Cameron and F Ethan Keppen to PTO's

February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has agreed to terms with defenseman Chris Cameron and forward Ethan Keppen on professional tryout agreements (PTO),

Both Cameron and Keppen will join the club immediately. Cameron will wear #23, while Keppen will wear #13.

Cameron, 24, has appeared in 47 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season, scoring 12 points (2 g, 10 a). He has amassed 101 penalty minutes, good for 15th in the ECHL. During the 2022-23 campaign, Cameron skated in 66 games with the Fuel and collected a career-high five goals, eleven assists, 16 points, and 141 PIMs.

In addition, Cameron appeared in two games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. The 6'4" defenseman made his AHL debut against the Wolf Pack on December 14th, 2022, in Milwaukee.

The native of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, has skated in 150 career ECHL games with the Fuel, scoring 34 points (9 g, 25 a).

Keppen, 22, has split the 2023-24 season between the ECHL's Maine Mariners and Fort Wayne Komets. With the Mariners, Keppen scored 16 points (4 g, 12 a) in 24 games. He was traded to the Komets on December 30th. Since the deal, Keppen has appeared in 21 games and scored 14 points (8 g, 6 a).

The 6'2" forward spent the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, scoring six points (4 g, 2 a) in 36 games.

The native of Whitby, ON, has skated in 54 career AHL games with the Checkers, Abbotsford Canucks, and Utica Comets, scoring seven points (4 g, 3 a). He's also appeared in 45 career ECHL games with the Mariners and Komets, scoring 30 points (12 g, 18 a).

Keppen was selected in the fourth round, 122nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 21st, at 7:00 p.m. when the Bridgeport Islanders return to town for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.