Capitals Recall Pierrick Dubé from Hershey

February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Pierrick Dubé from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Dubé, 23, has posted 24 goals this season, a mark that leads Hershey and ranks second in the American Hockey League, and is just one off the league lead. He's collected 34 points (24g, 10a) in 50 games this season, and his six game-winning goals are tied for second in the AHL. He's potted seven power-play goals this year and has collected four multi-goal games.

Dubé, who signed a two-year, two-way entry level contract with the Capitals on July 2, 2023, recorded 32 points (16g, 16a) in 44 games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL last season. The 5'9", 185-pound forward ranked first among Laval rookies in points-per-game (0.73) and plus/minus (+10). Dubé also appeared in nine games with the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL in 2022-23, recording 14 points (9g, 5a). In 94 career AHL games with Hershey and Laval, Dubé has registered 66 points (40g, 26a).

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Laval Rocket at Place Bell tonight at 7 p.m. to conclude their five-game road trip. Hershey is back at GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for Michelob Ultra Can Holder Night. The first 3,000 fans in attendance 21-and-over will receive a Bears can holder, courtesy of the Michelob Ultra; fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of a pre-game Happy Hour, featuring 16 oz. Bud Light cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.