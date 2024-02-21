Senators Stomp Americans To Begin Three-Game Road





BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators kicked off their three-game New York road trip in dominating fashion, with 10 different Sens registering at least a point, in a 4-1 win over the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday night.

Rourke Chartier opened the scoring for the Senators with just under four minutes left in the first period, scoring a shorthanded marker, for his fourth goal of the season. Chartier found the puck out of a crowd in the Belleville end and went coast-to-coast, with Jiri Smejkal playing decoy on the left side, before firing a wrist shot past Devon Levi. Belleville took the 1-0 lead to the intermission, with the shots tied at nine each.

The Amerks would score the only goal of the second at 10:25 when Mason Jobst pounced on a puck in front of Mads Sogaard on the power play. The Senators had some periods of smothering control in the offensive zone in the frame and outshot Rochester 13-9.

Belleville busted the game open in the third with three unanswered goals. Angus Crookshank would bang in the eventual game-winner just past the 10-minute mark of the frame, Josh Currie gave the Sens a two-goal lead just over two minutes later and Garrett Pilon rounded out the scoring by breaking in off the wall and tucking the puck past Levi to make it 4-1.

Belleville outshot Rochester 36-28 in the game.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank scored his 19th goal of the season, extending his point streak to six games (four goals, five assists) and was named the game's first star.

#10 Zack Ostapchuk had an assist and is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist).

#14 Rourke Chartier scored his fourth goal of the season (shorthanded) and has points in back-to-back games (one goal, one assist).

#18 Josh Currie scored his ninth goal of the season and was named the game's third star.

#21 Max Guenette had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (four assists).

#22 Garrett Pilon scored his 12th goal of the season of the season.

#23 Cole Reinhardt had an assist.

#33 Lassi Thomson chipped in with an assist.

#39 Jiri Smejkal notched an assist.

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 27 of 28 shots against and was named the game's second star. His 45th victory ties Filip Gustavsson for most wins by a goaltender in Belleville Sens franchise history.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the victory:

"It was truly a team win. I thought all four lines played right to the end of the game. They were all responsible so kept going over the boards and I think there was a real commitment to a team win, that was reflected on the scoreboard."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on expectations of the Amerks for the rematch on Friday:

"They'll have a response on Friday and be looking for some revenge, so we have to come out with the same effort and probably a little bit better because they're going to push. We just have to be ready for Friday."

Belleville Sens forward Angus Crookshank on the win:

"That was probably one of our most complete efforts all year. I thought we did a great job offensively, defensively, and in the neutral zone, and didn't really give up much, so now we have to build on that. We'll watch it tomorrow and try to reinforce those good things we did, then come back Friday and do the same thing."

Belleville Sens forward Angus Crookshank on how the win sets the tone for the rest of the week:

"It's huge. And obviously, the way we executed today sets the tone and that sets the standard. For these next 20-something games we've got to execute to that level as best we can every night."

Full media availabilities are below.

Up Next:

Friday February 23, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday February 24, 2024 @ Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday February 28, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday March 1, 2024 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 2, 2024 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. (Pride Night)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale



