Revenge on the Menu for IceHogs in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa-The Rockford IceHogs face the Iowa Wild for a weekday rematch tonight at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight's matchup is the first of just three remaining contests between the two clubs this season.

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

The IceHogs are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Starting at this Friday's IceHogs game, donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 19-21-5-2, 45 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 18-27-1-2, 39 points (5th, Central Division)

Last Game: 3-1 Loss to Iowa (Feb. 19)

The IceHogs dropped a 3-1 contest to the Iowa Wild on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa tallied the lone goals in the first and third period, and Mike Hardman's power-play goal in the second period wasn't enough to propel the Hogs forward. Although the Wild outshot the IceHogs 11-5 in the third period, Rockford was perfect on the penalty kill and went 4-for-4.

Power Play Finding Rhythm

The Hogs have scored power-play goals in three of their last four games and have connected six times in the last eight contests. Rockford is a sterling 23.7% (9-for-38) on the man-advantage against Iowa this season. Brett Seney is tied four fourth in the AHL with nine power-play goals and David Gust is tied for 11th in the league with 11 power-play assists. Rem Pitlick is also a significant addition to the power play. Pitlick's six power-play goals were tied for the fifth-best mark in the AHL at the time of his trade from Pittsburgh to Chicago. He provided one of the two assists on Mike Hardman's power-play goal on Monday against Iowa.

Hard At It Hardy

Mike Hardman netted his 15th goal of the season on Monday night against the Iowa Wild, tripling his season total from the 2022-23 campaign. The Hanover, Massachusetts native has recorded 10 assists and 25 points so far this season, including three power-play goals, one shorthanded goal, and two game-winning goals. Through 142 games with Rockford, Hardman has marked 75 points (39G, 36A).

Reichel Returns

On Sunday, it was announced that Lukas Reichel was assigned to the IceHogs after posting 10 points (3G, 7A) in 50 NHL games with the Blackhawks. This season has marked Reichel's longest run in the NHL to date, and the forward has now tabbed 26 total points (10G, 16A) in 84 NHL games through the past three seasons. Reichel ranked fourth in scoring for Rockford last season with 51 points (20G, 31A) in 55 games, and the Nuremburg, Germany native set a rookie scoring record for the Hogs in 2021-22 when he recorded 57 points (21G, 36A) in 56 games. Reichel was selected 17th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Penalty Kill

Rockford's PK has been outstanding over the last month of games. The Hogs have allowed only three power-play goals in their last 14 games and have successfully killed of 38 of 41 shorthanded chances (92.7%) in that span. Last weekend against Chicago (the fourth-best AHL power play at the time) and Grand Rapids (the 12th-best at the time), Rockford was a perfect 5-for-5 combined on the. The last man-advantage goal given up by the IceHogs came during a 6-on-5 delayed penalty on Feb. 9 against Texas. Rockford is a perfect 16-for-16 on the kill in the five games since then. Rockford's PK is a sturdy 37-for-41 (90.2%) against Iowa this season.

Friday, Feb. 23 - Military Appreciation Night & $2 Beer Friday

Benchmark Exteriors presents Military Appreciation Night to honor active and veteran military personnel with a free ticket to the game and a discounted offer for any guests! It's also a Friday which means $2 beer (cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light) and $2 soft drinks!

Saturday, Feb. 24 - Lukas Reichel Bobblehead Giveaway

The first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead of former IceHog and current Blackhawk Lukas Reichel!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa: L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 @ Iowa: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 19 @ Iowa: W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Dec. 5 @ Iowa: L 6-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa: L 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Mon., Feb. 19 @ Iowa: L 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Feb. 21 @ Iowa

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa

Tue., Apr. 9 @ Iowa

IceHogs vs Iowa, All-Time

53-40-11-5

