Iowa Splits Rockford Series, Drops 3-1 Decision

February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild split a weekday pair of games against the Rockford IceHogs with a 3-1 defeat at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Adam Raska scored Iowa's lone goal.

Michal Teply opened the scoring for the IceHogs at 8:04 of the first period. Josh Maniscalco found Teply in the high slot for a low shot through Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves).

Rockford outshot Iowa 14-5 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Mike Hardman widened the advantage to two goals 4:23 into the middle frame when Maniscalco found him on the backdoor off the rush.

Rockford outshot Iowa 22-13 through two periods and held a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Raska pulled Iowa within a goal with 7:11 to play. After Kevin Conley sent the puck up to the point, Carson Lambos fired a shot into traffic that deflected off the skate of Raska and past Jaxson Stauber (23 saves).

Iowa pushed to tie the game in the waning minutes, but Jalen Luypen scored on the empty net with six seconds to play.

Rockford outshot Iowa 25-24. The Wild were 0-for-1 with the man advantage and held the IceHogs scoreless on two power plays.

Iowa heads to BMO Center for a rematch with Rockford on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

