Maniscalco Sets Up Two Goals, Rockford Wins 3-1 Over Iowa

February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Another solid night in the crease from Jaxson Stauber and goals scored in each period, including a shorthanded empty-net goal, secured a 3-1 victory for the Rockford IceHogs over the Iowa Wild. Stauber stopped 23 of 24 Iowa shots in his second straight win.

Michal Teply scored his fifth goal of the season in the opening period, followed by Mike Hardman's team-leading 16th goal of the year keeping Rockford ahead for the majority of the game. A late peculiar goal from Iowa and battling against a 6-on-4 man-advantage put pressure on Rockford until Jalen Luypen scored the short-handed empty net goal. Stauber saved 23 shots on net.

Rockford struck first with a goal from Teply (8:04). Josh Maniscalco skated through the neutral zone, around the back of Iowa's net, sending a pass to Teply, coming off the bench, at the blue line. Teply sent a wrist shot from the high slot into the net past Jesper Wallstedt. The team to score first has won the last 14 games in contests facing Iowa.

Early into the second frame of regulation, the IceHogs scored again as Hardman scored his 16th goal of the year (4:23). Maniscalco received a pass from Lukas Reichel in the offensive zone and quickly tipped a pass to Hardman in front of Wallstedt's crease and shoveled the puck into the back of the net. Hardman has scored five goals in his last six games. On the play, Reichel recorded his first point and assist this year with Rockford

In the final frame of regulation, Adam Raska scored for Iowa to cut the lead in half (12:49). The play was reviewed to determine if Raska kicked the puck into the net, and the goal was upheld.

Rockford incurred their first penalty with just under two minutes in the game. Iowa pulled their goalie in an attempt to tie the game with a 6-on-4 advantage.

With six seconds left in the game and shorthanded, Ethal Del Mastro chopped the puck away from Iowa to Luypen along the boards. Luypen shots the puck into the empty net from center ice to solidify Rockford's win (19:54).

Rockford returns to the BMO Center on Friday, Feb. 23 to face the Texas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Wild 2/21/24

