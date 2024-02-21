Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (18-27-1-2; 39 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (19-21-5-2; 45 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekday set at Wells Fargo Arena against the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. If the Wild win, all fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to an upcoming weekday game as a part of Winning Wednesday.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 56-42-6-5 (29-23-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-19-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa took a 3-1 victory over Rockford on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena... Caedan Bankier, Will Butcher, and Joël Teasdale each scored for the Wild... Jesper Wallstedt made his career-high seventh consecutive start and turned aside 29-of-30 shots in the win

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

FRIENDLY CONFINES: Iowa has won three games in a row at Wells Fargo Arena... The Wild also won three games at home to start the month of December

SCORING FIRST: The team that has scored first has won each of Iowa's previous 14 contests... The Wild have scored the first goal in five of those games... Iowa is 10-1-0-0 at home when scoring first

ONE PER PERIOD: Iowa scored a goal in each period on Monday for the first time in 28 games (Dec. 5 vs. Rockford)... The Wild are 6-0-0-0 when scoring at least once in each period

POWER PLAY CONVERSIONS: Rockford has scored at least one power-play goal in each of the last four games in the season series... Iowa's power play has been held off the board in three meetings in a row

SEVEN STARTS

Jesper Wallstedt has started each of Iowa's last seven games and is 4-3-0 over that span

Wallstedt's previous career-high starting streak lasted six games during the 2022-23 season

Zane McIntyre, who started 14 games in a row to close out the 2021-22 season, owns the Iowa Wild record for consecutive starts

Wallstedt owns a 4-2-0 record against Rockford this season with a 2.52 GAA and a 0.917 SV%

WHO'S HOT?

Nic Petan is riding a three-game point streak (1-3=4)

Petan has points in five of his last six games and nine of his last 11

Will Butcher has three points (1-2=3) over his last four games

SEASON SERIES

The winner of each game in the season series has scored three or more goals in all but one game

With the exception of Iowa's 4-3 shootout loss to Rockford on Nov. 18, the loser of each game in the season series has scored two or fewer goals

