Monsters Tee up Golf Night Special Ticket Packages on Sale Now

February 21, 2024







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are teeing up special details around Golf Night presented by Five Iron Golf on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. featuring an appearance by Chris McDonald, known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore.

Fans can swing on by the game thanks to special bobblehead ticket packages that are on sale now at clevelandmonsters.com/shooter. Par for the course with the Monsters award-winning fan experience, fans will receive access to a lower level ticket, invitation to an exclusive meet and greet with Chris McDonald and a limited edition bobblehead (one per seat purchased) for only $55. Fans can also purchase a pack that includes a lower-level seat for Golf Night and a limited edition Chris McDonald bobblehead (one per seat purchased) for $39. Both packages will be available while supplies last.

Monsters Hockey Club Members will be able to avoid hazards thanks to a special offer to add a bobblehead to their ticket for the game on March 23 while supplies last.

The Monsters "A" game will be on display when they face off against the league-leading Hershey Bears. Cleveland currently sits in first place in the American Hockey League's North Division with a record of 29-15-2-2, good for 62 points. The Monsters return to action on Thursday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m. when that take on the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center.Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

