Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Singing Our Way to Hockey Day in Arizona

February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Upcoming Three-Game Series vs. Bakersfield (All Times MST)

Friday, February 23, Tucson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24, Tucson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28, Tucson @ Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m.

Roadrunners Current Record Through 47 games:

29-15-2-1 (61 points), second in the Pacific Division, third in the Western Conference.

Three Straight Against Bakersfield:

The Roadrunners kick-off games 48-50 with a three-game series against the Bakersfield Condors; two come at the TCC on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24. The last game of the series will go back to Bakersfield that also begins a three-game road trip on Wednesday, February 28. With the season series tied at 2-2, neither team has won a home game; Tucson was swept back on October 27 and October 28, but has won the last two one-off games in Bakersfield to tie up the season series on December 22 and January 31.

Getting Swiftie At Dusty's Birthday:

On Friday, February 23, the Roadrunners will host Swiftie Night along with Dusty's Birthday Party. Fans can still get a special ticket package offer that includes a Roadrunners friendship bracelet CLICK HERE.$10 College Night Tickets for students and $5 (16 OZ) Draft Beers with Discounted Hot Dogs also return HEREto the TCC for the game.

A Blast To The Past

On Saturday, February 24, Tucson Hosts Hockey Day in Arizona where Coyotes/Roadrunners alumni play the University of Arizona Wildcat Hockey Team for a 4:30 p.m. face-off. The Roadrunners then play the Condors at 7:00 p.m. and will wear throwback specialty jerseys that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roadrunners Hockey in Arizona; find more information on Hockey Day in Arizona HERE. Game tickets include admission to both games.

Doan Mess With Josh:

Forward Josh Doan has been stellar all season long, but is now on the verge of making history. He has a goal in five-straight games dating back to February 3 in Coachella Valley to February 17 against Ontario, which is a team-season high. The next two players on the list are forwards John Leonard and Austin Poganski, who each have had three-game goal streaks this year. If Doan can score a goal in his sixth-straight game Friday, he will tie the eight-year record of Brendan Perlini, who had six-straight games with a goal from November 5th to November 27th in 2016. In addition, Doan's 21 goals in 47 games are on pace to break former Roadrunner and Current Coyote Michael Carcone's all-time season record of 31 set last season. Overall, Doan has played all 47 games for Tucson, torching 21 goals and 14 assists for 35 points this season.

Wells The Wall:

With Matthew Villalta with the Arizona Coyotes, goaltender Dylan Wells is the starting netminder moving forward into the weekend. With the next three games against Bakersfield, Wells faces his former team that he spent the first two seasons of his career with. His 3.10 goals against average and .899 save percentage do not tell the full story of the season he is having; his 5-3-2 record has given Tucson vital standings points in the tight Pacific Division race, as the team has earned 12 of a possible 20 points in his starts this season. In addition, in games where Wells faces 30 shots or more, he owns a 2.98 goals against average, .915 save percentage with a 3-1-2-0 record.

Reinforcements Have Arrived:

Though Tucson is having plenty of success as one of the top units in the AHL, the team has been through significant roster changes the whole season. In addition to the 13 player call-ups to the Arizona Coyotes, the team has suffered 9 skater injuries that have kept players out of the lineup for six-straight games or more. This list includes: Peter DiLiberatore (6 games), Cam Crotty (13 games), Ben McCartney (9 games and 6 games), Justin Kirkland (12 games), Jan Jenik (6 games), Aku Raty (6 games and 7 games), Hunter Drew (8 games), Steven Kampfer (20 games) and Vladislav Kolyachonok (32 games). This has resulted in Tucson putting out a total of 30 different skaters on the ice with Josh Doan and Max Szuber being the only two players on the team to play all 47 games so far this season. Heading into the weekend, eight of those injured players listed are healthy with Raty close to playing again as he took warmups in the two games against Ontario on February 16 and February 17.

We'll Do It Live:

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app. This week "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny, with Kim Cota Robles Brett Fera were joined by Roadrunners forward John Leonard. In addition, the latest edition of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast dropped Saturday night after Tucson's series against the Ontario Reign as Adrian and Jonathon Schaffer have another overreaction conversion special with the Arena converting to concert mode for Excision's concert on that following Sunday. The guys heard from Josh Doan, Austin Poganski and Steve Potvin.

