Bears Rally, But Fall to Rocket 3-2 in Shootout

February 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







Laval, QC - The Hershey Bears (39-9-0-3) rallied from a 2-0 deficit, but fell to the Laval Rocket (22-20-5-2) on Wednesday night at Place Bell.

The Chocolate and White wrapped up their recent five-game road trip with a record of 3-1-0-1, and Hershey is now 2-3 in the shootout this season. The Bears concluded their regular-season series with the Rocket with a 1-0-0-1 record. Hershey improved to 7-2-0-1 against the North Division this season.

Hershey had a chance to get on the board early at 4:04 of the first period when Mike Vecchione was awarded the first penalty shot of the season for the Bears, but goaltender Jakub Dobeš managed to stop the forward.

Laval then opened the scoring with a power-play goal from former Bear Philippe Maillet at 15:45 of the frame when he pounced the puck at the left circle and snapped it past Hunter Shepard.

The Rocket added to their lead with a strike from Jared Davidson at 18:42.

After being limited to just three shots in the opening frame, the Bears roared out of the gates in the second period, generating 17 shots on goal to establish a 20-19 edge.

Ivan Miroshnichenko got Hershey on the board with a power-play goal at 6:11 of the second period, as the forward's initial one-timer struck the left post but was recovered, resulting in Garrett Roe moving the puck back to the point for Logan Day, who found Miroshnichenko at the left circle for another one-timer that blistered past Dobeš for the rookie's ninth of the season.

In the third, Bogdan Trineyev tied the game when he took advantage of a Laval turnover and scored an unassisted goal at 6:11 for his sixth of the season, while Shepard turned aside all nine shots he faced in the frame to help the Bears secure an overtime point.

After the five-minute extra frame yielded no decision, the Bears and Rocket dueled in the shootout; in the third round, Logan Mailloux scored to put Laval ahead, and Joe Snively was denied by Dobeš to prevent Hershey from extending the game.

Shots finished 31-26 in favor of the Rocket. Shepard went 28-for-30 in the shootout loss for Hershey; Dobeš earned the win for Laval with a 24-for-26 effort. The Bears went 1-for-3 on the power play; the Rocket also went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for Michelob Ultra Can Holder Night. The first 3,000 fans in attendance 21-and-over will receive a Bears can holder, courtesy of the Michelob Ultra; fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of a pre-game Happy Hour, featuring 16 oz. Bud Light cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game (limited tickets available).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.