Greensboro Swarm vs. Cleveland Charge - Game Highlights
Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video
The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With a record 51 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2024-25 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube Channel is the best place to see the future now. Today's G League is Tomorrow's NBA.
The NBA G League consists of 31 teams, 30 of which are singly affiliated with an NBA franchise: Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs), Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans), Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards), Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers), College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks), Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers), Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets), Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets), Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers), Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves), Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets), Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics), Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies), Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons), Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder), Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic), Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors), Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets), Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers), Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz), San Diego Clippers (LA Clippers), Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors), Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat), South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers), Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings), Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks), Valley Suns (Phoenix Suns), Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks), Windy City Bulls (Chicago Bulls), and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). The league is rounded out by an independent team in the Mexico City Capitanes.
Visit us on the web: http://www.NBAGLeague.com Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/nbagleague Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nbagleague? Follow us on X: http://www.twitter.com/nbagleague Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nbagleague
NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120 - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Split Weekend Pair - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Run out of Gas in Iowa - Maine Celtics
- Josh Oduro Sets New Career High as Birmingham Knocks off Capital City - Birmingham Squadron
- Delaware Sweeps Home Series against Wisconsin, 99-94 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Fall to Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Raptors 905 Defeat the Gold in Tightly Contested Match - Raptors 905
- Skyhawks Bounce Back against Rip City Remix 141-136 on 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas' - College Park Skyhawks
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Deivon Smith from College Park Skyhawks - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 7, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Ron Harper Jr. to Participate in Kia Shooting Stars at NBA All-Star 2026 - Maine Celtics
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas®' against the Rip City Remix - College Park Skyhawks
- Squadron Sign Cheikh Mbacke Diong - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan
- Hornets Waive KJ Simpson
- Greensboro Swarm to Welcome Back Damien Wilkins, Shonn Miller and Former Staff for Legacy Night on February 12
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T
- Swarm Dominate the Paint, Pull Away in Second Half to Top Bulls, 126-103