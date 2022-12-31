Gibson Shuts Door on Barracuda in 4-0 Firebirds Win

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night by the final score of 4-0. Christopher Gibson made 24 saves to record his first shutout of the season while John Hayden (2), Ville Petman, and Jesper Froden each netted goals to give Coachella Valley their 19th win of the season.

Coachella Valley scored the first goal of the contest at 16:49 with Ville Petman's seventh of the season. Austin Poganski made a slick pass to Petman who sniped it over the shoulder of Aaron Dell to put the Firebirds ahead 1-0. Carsen Twarynski was awarded the secondary assist.

In the second period, the Firebirds' penalty kill was tested, defending a 5-on-3 that lasted for 1:57. After a flurry of blocks and a Gibson glove save, the PK got the job done to keep the score 1-0. Coachella Valley extended their lead to 2-0 when Kole Lind kept the puck moving in the offensive zone to Alexander True. True made a quick pass to John Hayden, who wristed the puck past Dell for his 10th goal of the season.

The Barracuda pulled their goaltender in the final three minutes of the third period and the Firebirds hit the back of the cage twice. The first came from Jesper Froden and the second from John Hayden to give Coachella Valley a four-goal cushion.

With the win, the Firebirds move to 19-6-3-0 on the season. Coachella Valley finished 0-for-5 on the powerplay and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley wraps up their 2022 calendar year with a New Year's Eve rematch against the Barracuda in San Jose. The puck is set to drop at 3pm PT.

