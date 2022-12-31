Save the USFL Video Archive

Soderblom Placed on IR

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release


(Rockford IceHogs)

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been placed on injured reserve (groin) and is expected to make a full return in 2-3 weeks retroactive to Dec. 28.

Images from this story

