Soderblom Placed on IR
December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been placed on injured reserve (groin) and is expected to make a full return in 2-3 weeks retroactive to Dec. 28.
