Soderblom Placed on IR

Rockford IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been placed on injured reserve (groin) and is expected to make a full return in 2-3 weeks retroactive to Dec. 28.

