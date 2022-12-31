Game Preview: Bears vs Bruins, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center for a special New Year's Eve 5 p.m. puck drop. Hershey enters tonight's game having won five straight contests, including a 1-0 victory over Providence on Wednesday.

Hershey Bears (22-6-2-1) vs. Providence Bruins (17-6-5-2)

December 31, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Game 32 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jordan Deckard (#14), Terry Koharski (#10)

Linespersons: Richard Jondo (#55), Colin Gates (#3)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TV: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM,In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: FOX43, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m., TV coverage starts at 5 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears claimed a 1-0 win in the battle of the AHL's top teams on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. It was Hershey's fifth straight victory, and improved the Chocolate and White to a league-best 13-2-1-1 on home ice. Mike Vecchione scored the only goal of the game, getting the sold-out crowd of 10,515 to its feet just 12:59 into the contest. Shots finished up 22-22 in the game, and Providence was 0-for-5 on the power play while the Bears were 0-for-4. Providence played last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, snapping a three-game winless skid with a 4-3 victory. Oskar Steen led the way with three points (1g, 2a), former Bear Connor Carrick scored, and Brandon Bussi turned in a 36-save effort. The Bruins also went 2-for-3 on the power play.

VECC'S DECEMBER TO REMEMBER:

Hershey forward Mike Vecchione scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season in Wednesday's victory over Providence as he continues to pace the Bears' offensive attack with 25 points (12g, 13a) this season. Vecchione leads all Bears in the month of December with 13 points (6g, 7a). His output in December is tied for the best month of his AHL career. In November 2019, he also posted 13 points (9g, 4a) as a member of the San Antonio Rampage. Vecchione enters tonight's game with points in nine of his last 11 contests.

HARD TO BEAT HUNTER:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard earned his third career AHL shutout in Wednesday's contest, turning aside all 22 Providence shots to improve his record to 8-0-2 on the season. Seven of Shepard's 10 starts this season have seen the Coleraine, Minn. native allow two or less goals. He has won his previous eight starts entering tonight's game, and he owns the AHL's best goals-against average (1.67) and save percentage (.937).

BECK'S BACK:

Forward Beck Malenstyn returned to Hershey's lineup on Wednesday, skating for the Bears for the first time since Oct. 16. The Delta, British Columbia native returned after suffering an injury with the NHL's Washington Capitals on Nov. 1 versus Vegas. He had two points (1g, 1a) in five games with Washington during his NHL recall. Malenstyn has played parts of four seasons for Hershey, compiling 47 points (24g, 23a) in 188 career games with the Chocolate and White.

BEARS BITES:

This is the second game of Hershey's season-long, seven-game homestand that goes through Jan. 14...Both of Hershey's shutouts this season have been 1-0 wins, with the previous occasion coming when Zach Fucale blanked Hartford in 1-0 shootout win at XL Center on Nov. 26...The Bears are 16-1-0-0 when they hold the opponent scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. They are also 9-0-0-0 at home when they blank the opposition in the first period...Hershey has only trailed for 348:28 of game action this season, compared to leading for 760:32 or being tied for 719:46...The line of Mike Vecchione, Mike Sgarbossa, and Ethen Frank has outscored opponents 15-3 at even strength.

