San Diego Falls to Henderson

The San Diego Gulls lost 4-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights tonight at Dollar Loan Center, bringing their record to 8-23-0-0 overall and 5-10-0-0 on the road.

Evan Weinger scored the Gulls' first shorthanded goal of the season and the seventh of his American Hockey League career (last: Dec. 13, 2021 w/SJ at STK) at 12:04 of the middle frame, extending his first point streak with the Gulls to three games (2-1=3). In addition, tonight marked Weinger's 200th career AHL contest.

Pavol Regenda posted an assist on the play, also pushing his point streak toa third game (3-3=6) and setting a career high for points earned over a three-game span.

Austin Strand earned the secondary helper on the Gulls' goal, registering 1-1=2 points in his last two games.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 33 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

Colton White also skated in his 200th career AHL game tonight.

The Gulls will take on the Henderson Silver Knights for the third consecutive time in a matinee matchup this Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Dollar Loan Center (2 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Colton White

On the loss to Henderson

I thought we started O.K. in the first 10 minutes, generated a lot of offensive zone time in that. I think once we got into a little bit of penalty trouble, it sort of went downhill from there.

On the team's second-period play

I think we had a lot of zone time, and then the shorthanded goal gave us a little bit of momentum. We were really solid in the d(efensive) zone, kept a lot of pucks out of our zone. Like I said, the penalty trouble sort of tilted the ice.

On what the team needs to improve on before Sunday's game

Limiting turnovers. When you turn over the puck a lot, it generates offense for the other team. We just need to get pucks deep, play with some speed and get into the o(ffensive) zone.

On playing in his 200th career AHL game

It's nice. Anytime you can hit a little milestone it's nice. It would have been better if we got the win, but anytime you can achieve something like that, it's pretty nice.

On whether he has any special moments in those 200 career AHL games

I don't know, maybe my first AHL goal was pretty special. Other than that, I don't know yet. Hopefully more to come.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On his overall impression of the game

Well, I thought they did a pretty good job of shutting this down to tell you the truth. Looking back on it, we never really got any really grade-A slot shots. I mean, we had a couple - probably, maybe four the whole game- so they did a good job keeping us to the outside. On the positive things, I didn't think we turned a lot of pucks over, but on the forecheck we didn't get a lot of pucks back. Lost a lot of battles so I guess you could say that we got outworked for the majority of the game.

On if he thinks the team played its best game during the second period

Yeah, the second period I thought we played pretty solid. Great play by Wings (Evan Weinger) taking the puck to the net and making it 2-1. Then, (Olle Eriksson) Ek was outstanding tonight. Probably one of his better games of the season so far. He, on that power play that they had, came across made a big save and then right after that, we came down and scored. Actually, (I) thought we were going to come out the third with a little more juice, but we just really couldn't get anything going.

On what the team needs to do to generate more scoring chances on Sunday

Well, I think power play (has) got to get more pucks to the net - we didn't do a very good job with that. As a whole, we've got to win more battles in their end and take more stuff to the middle of the ice. They kind of gave us a perimeter, but I didn't think we attacked the net enough.

