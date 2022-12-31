Wolf Pack Acquire F Ben Tardif from Colorado Eagles

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has acquired forward Ben Tardif from the Colorado Eagles in exchange for defenseman Luke Martin.

Tardif, 22, has skated in 15 games with the Eagles this season. In those 15 games, Tardif has collected four points (1 g, 3 a), including his first career AHL goal on November 13th against the San Jose Barracuda. In addition, Tardif has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a) in seven games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Last season, as a rookie, Tardif recorded 59 points (20 g, 39 a) in 53 games with the Grizzlies. He also scored 30 points (5 g, 25 a) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the club. Tardif was named to the ECHL's All-Rookie Team following the 2021-22 campaign.

In his career, Tardif has appeared in 30 career AHL games, all with the Eagles. Prior to turning pro, he spent five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). There, he scored 177 points (72 g, 105 a) in 268 games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Victoriaville Tigers.

Tardif will report to the Wolf Pack.

Martin, 24, signed with the Wolf Pack as a free agent on July 8th. He has scored 25 points (8 g, 17 a) in 25 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen this season.

The Wolf Pack kick off 2023 with a four-game road trip that starts on Friday, January 6th, when the club visits the Utica Comets for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, January 14th, when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.