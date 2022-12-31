Barracuda Blanked by Firebirds, 4-0

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-17-0-1) hit two posts in the first period and got 33 saves from Aaron Dell in the game but the Coachella Valley Firebirds (19-6-3-0) scored late in the opening frame and late in the second before collecting a pair of empty-netters en-route to a 4-0 win.

In the first, Danil Gushchin and C.J. Suess each hit a pipe, but at 16:49 Ville Petman (7) would snap a shot over the catching mitt of Dell to draw first blood.

In the second, the Barracuda would have nearly a full two-minute power play but could only muster two shots, and at 19:05 John Hayden (15) would beat Dell over the left shoulder.

In the third, the Barracuda would begin the period on the power play and then kill off consecutive Firebirds advantages, and wouldn't register its first shot in the period until 13:36. At 17:33, the Firebirds would seal the win as Jesper Froden (15) buried and empty-netter and then Hayden (11) would also tack on a goal on the un-manned net.

Chris Gibson (6-2-2) would pick up his first shutout of the year, making 24 saves, while Dell (4-6-0) took the hard-luck loss, allowing two on 35.

The shutout loss was the Barracuda's third of the year, and seventh consecutive defeat.

