Barracuda Stung by Firebirds, 4-1
December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-18-0-1) fell behind by a pair of goals in the first period on Saturday at Tech CU Arena, and could never level the score, falling 4-1 to Coachella Valley Firebirds (20-7-3-0).
In the first, Jimmy Schuldt (4) would skate the puck down the left wing while shorthanded and go top-shelf on the short-side at 2:28 to opening up the scoring. Then at 9:59 of the first, Kole Lind (14) would wire in a shot after a Barracuda defensive-zone turnover.
In the second, the Barracuda would cut the lead in half on its fourth power play of the game. Brilliant puck movement would lead to Thomas Bordeleau (15) guiding in a shot from just off the right side of the crease.
In the third, the Barracuda would fall into penalty trouble which would lead to five power plays in the frame and at 9:51 Max McCormick (12) would go upstairs on Eetu Makiniemi and then Ryker Evans (3) would light the lamp less than a minute later at 10:48.
Joey Daccord (11-4-1) collected the win, making 30 saves, while Makiniemi was issued the loss, giving up four on 30.
With the defeat, the Barracuda have now dropped eight in a row.
The Barracuda continue on its four-game homestand on Wednesday (7 p.m.) against the Henderson Silver Knights. Ticket starts at just $13 at SJBarracuda.com/listen and you can listen to the broadcast SJBarracuda.com/listen, the Sharks+SAP Center App, and watch on AHLTV.com.
