P-Bruins Top Bears 4-3 in Thriller End to 2022

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Hershey, PA - Luke Toporowski posted a goal and two assists, while Chris Wagner netted the game-winning goal to lift the Providence Bruins past the Hershey Bears 4-3. Jakub Lauko and Marc McLaughlin also notched goals in the contest. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 38 saves in the victory.

How It Happened

* Ethen Frank found a rebound laying under the goaltender inside the blue paint and tapped it in just 27 seconds into the game to give the Bears a 1-0 lead. * Toporowski protected the puck on his backhand, circling up to the blue line, where he floated a backhanded shot through traffic, beating the sightless goaltender glove side to tie the game at 1-1 with 8:29 left in the first period. Oskar Steen and Samuel Asselin were credited with assists on the goal. * Lauko pulled the puck out of a scrum on the left side boards, took it below the goal line and roofed a shot past the ear of the goaltender from a near impossible angle to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 8:56 left in the second period. Justin Brazeau and Joona Koppanen posted assists on the tally. * McLaughlin found a rebound at the bottom of the right circle and snapped it into the back of the net to give Providence a 3-1 lead with 6:51 remaining in the second period. Toporowski and Georgii Merkulov received assists on the goal. * Mike Vecchione fanned on a backhand attempt, bouncing the puck across the crease to Ethen Frank, who threw it into a empty net for a power play goal with 4:38 remaining in the second period to cut the Providence lead to 3-2. * Kevin O'Neil's one-timer from just inside the right circle on the power play snuck through to tie the game at 3-3 with 14:21 to play in the third period. * While on the power play, Wagner hammered a one-timer from the slot that beat the goaltender low glove side to give the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 12:55 left in the third period. Merkulov and Connor Carrick were credited with the assists.

Stats

* Kinkaid stopped 38 of 41 shots. Providence totaled 21 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 7-for-9.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders on Wednesday, January 4 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.