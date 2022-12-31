P-Bruins Top Bears 4-3 in Thriller End to 2022
December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hershey, PA - Luke Toporowski posted a goal and two assists, while Chris Wagner netted the game-winning goal to lift the Providence Bruins past the Hershey Bears 4-3. Jakub Lauko and Marc McLaughlin also notched goals in the contest. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 38 saves in the victory.
How It Happened
* Ethen Frank found a rebound laying under the goaltender inside the blue paint and tapped it in just 27 seconds into the game to give the Bears a 1-0 lead. * Toporowski protected the puck on his backhand, circling up to the blue line, where he floated a backhanded shot through traffic, beating the sightless goaltender glove side to tie the game at 1-1 with 8:29 left in the first period. Oskar Steen and Samuel Asselin were credited with assists on the goal. * Lauko pulled the puck out of a scrum on the left side boards, took it below the goal line and roofed a shot past the ear of the goaltender from a near impossible angle to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 8:56 left in the second period. Justin Brazeau and Joona Koppanen posted assists on the tally. * McLaughlin found a rebound at the bottom of the right circle and snapped it into the back of the net to give Providence a 3-1 lead with 6:51 remaining in the second period. Toporowski and Georgii Merkulov received assists on the goal. * Mike Vecchione fanned on a backhand attempt, bouncing the puck across the crease to Ethen Frank, who threw it into a empty net for a power play goal with 4:38 remaining in the second period to cut the Providence lead to 3-2. * Kevin O'Neil's one-timer from just inside the right circle on the power play snuck through to tie the game at 3-3 with 14:21 to play in the third period. * While on the power play, Wagner hammered a one-timer from the slot that beat the goaltender low glove side to give the P-Bruins a 4-3 lead with 12:55 left in the third period. Merkulov and Connor Carrick were credited with the assists.
Stats
* Kinkaid stopped 38 of 41 shots. Providence totaled 21 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 7-for-9.
Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders on Wednesday, January 4 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
