Toronto Marlies Kick off 6 Game Home Stand with Battle against Rochester

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies kick off the 1st of their 6-game home stand with a game against the Rochester Americans on Saturday evening. This will be their longest home stand of the season.

The two teams last met on December 10th where Toronto lost 4-3 in a shootout. Both teams currently lead the North Division, with the Marlies sitting in 1st place and the Amerks in 2nd.

Both teams are heading into Saturday's game with wins over the Belleville Senators. Toronto won 4-2 on Wednesday, while Rochester won 5-3 on Friday night. Both teams have won five straight games.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 30 points (10G, 20A), and Nick Abruzzese who has 6 points (3G, 3A) through his last five games. On the Amerks side, Brandon Biro leads the way with 27 points (9G, 18A).

Puck drop is 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs App and AHLTV.

