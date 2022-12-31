Monsters Tripped up in 3-2 Loss to Checkers

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-13-1-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Checkers took control of the first period with goals from Patrick Giles at 6:42, Cameron Morrison at 10:00 and Grigori Denisenko at 17:37 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the power play at 7:26 of the final frame with assists from Jake Christiansen and Cole Fonstad cutting the score to 3-1. Cole Fonstad notched a marker at 16:08 off feeds from Justin Richards and Josh Dunne bringing the game within reach, but Cleveland fell by a final score of 3-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Mack Guzda stopped 28 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, January 4, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena making up the game that was originally supposed to be played on December 23. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 2 - - 2

CLT 3 0 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 1/7 6/6 41 min / 11 inf

CLT 36 0/6 6/7 23 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 33 3 5-5-2

CLT Guzda W 28 2 7-3-2

Cleveland Record: 12-13-1-2, 6th North Division

Charlotte Record: 16-11-2-1, 3rd Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.