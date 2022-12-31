Hogs Look to Close out 2022 with Weekend Sweep over Wolves

Rockford, Ill. - On the back of their first road shootout win on Friday night, the Rockford IceHogs ring in the New Year against the Chicago Wolves tonight at the BMO Center at 4 p.m. Tonight is the backend of second home-and-home series between the I90 rivals.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 17-10-1-2, 37 points (2nd, Central Division)

Chicago: 10-14-3-1, 24 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Buddy Robinson (8G, 7A) tallied twice against Chicago on Friday night while forward Dylan Sikura (8G, 12A) scored the game-tying lamp lighter late in the third period in Rosemont against the Wolves.

Chicago forward Josh Melnick (7G, 10A) struck first against the IceHogs on Friday night while defenseman William Lagesson (6G, 8A) marked a two-point night with a tally and assist against Rockford.

Last Game Highlights

Despite never holding the lead against the Chicago Wolves on Friday night, the IceHogs bagged a 4-3 shootout win. Forward Buddy Robinson tallied twice for the Hogs in the second and third periods, while forward Dylan Sikura netted the game-tying goal in the third period and sent the contest to overtime. After a scoreless extra period, forwards Michal Teply and Cole Guttman lit the lamp before forward Luke Philp scored the game-winning shootout goal. Jaxson Stauber marked 17 saves to earn the win.

Back With A Bang

In his first game back since suffering an injury against the Iowa Wild on Dec. 9, forward Luke Philp tallied the game-winning shootout goal against the Wolves on Friday night. Philp has been a red-hot, consistent feature for the IceHogs this season marking 12G, 7A.

Better With Buddy

Forward Buddy Robinson lit the lamp twice against the Wolves on Friday night, helping the Hogs grind out a 4-3 shootout win in Rosemont. Robinson has scored five goals on the road this season, totaling 8G, 7A this season.

Six Shooter Standoff

The IceHogs battled back for a 4-3 shootout win against the Chicago Wolves and marked their first shootout win on the road this season. Forwards Michal Teply and Cole Guttman both snuck tallies past Chicago goalie Zachary Sawchenko, and forward Luke Philp was the hero in the sixth round of the skills competition on Friday night.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 3-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago, 2-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago, 4-3 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

88-70-10-5

