Marody Scores in New Year's Eve Bash
December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - Cooper Marody (5th) drew the Lehigh Valley Phantoms even in the first period, but the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored a 4-1 win over the Orange and Black on Saturday night at PPL Center. Garrett Wilson earned an assist in his return to the lineup following a two-week absence with a lower-body injury. Pat Nagle made 31 saves for the Phantoms.
Both teams hit pay-dirt on the man-advantage, as Lehigh Valley (14-13-3) finished the night 1-for-4 to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's (14-9-5) 1-for-4 effort. Before special teams later dominated the opening frame, Sam Houde scored even-strength for the Pens only 4:25 into the New Year's Eve showdown. Following a crafty offensive zone entry for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Houde redirected a shot from Filip Hallander in the low-slot for his fifth tally of the season.
Cooper Marody brought the Phantoms even with a power-play goal at the 8:00 mark. After Tyson Foerster's blast from the left point off the pads of Taylor Gauthier sent everyone scrambling, Marody cleaned up a juicy rebound for his fourth goal in his last four home games at PPL Center. Artem Anisimov and Garrett Wilson both recorded the assists with touches down low on the scramble.
Before the stanza expired, the Penguins recaptured a one-goal lead on a power-play goal of their own. Valtteri Puustinen banged home his 12th marker of the season following a lively carom off the end boards. Alexander Nylander and Mitch Reinke earned the power play helpers at 14:31. Shots after 20 minutes were 9-6 Penguins.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder Taylor Gauthier recorded his first career American Hockey League win in his debut, and a highlight reel stop midway through regulation tilted momentum in his club's favor. Gauthier led his team's penalty kill with a 3-for-3 effort in the second period alone, including a series of acrobatic saves on Max Willman.
Soon after a Pens' goal line stand, Drake Caggiula added an insurance marker at 12:44 to provide Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Corey Andonovski finished the scoring with an empty-netter with 4:22 remaining.
The Phantoms will open 2023 with a three-game road-trip beginning on Friday, January 6 at the Rochester Americans. The next home games are Friday, January 13 and Saturday, Janaury 14 against the Bridgeport Islanders and Syracuse Crunch
SCORING SUMMARY
1st 4:25 - WBS S. Houde (5) (F. Hallander, J. Lizotte) 0-1
1st 8:00 - LV C. Marody (5) (A. Anisimov, G. Wilson) (PP) 1-1
1st 14:31 - WBS V. Puustinen (12) (A. Nylander, M. Reinke) (PP) 1-2
2nd - 12:44 - WBS D. Caggiula (5) (L. Svejkovsky, R. Ansons) 1-3
3rd - 15:38 - WBS C. Andonovski (5) (F. Hallander) (ENG) 1-4
Shots:
LV 30 - WBS 34
PP:
LV 1/4, WBS 1/4
Goalies:
LV - P. Nagle (L) (1-4-1) (30/33)
WBS - T. Gauthier (W) (1-0-0) (20/30)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (14-13-3)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (14-9-5)
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, January 6 (7:05) at Rochester Americans
Saturday, January 7 (4:00) at Toronto Marlies
Wednesday, January 11 (7:05) at Bridgeport Islanders
PHANTOMS GAME TICKETS
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Friday, January 13 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Berks Dollar Dog Night
Saturday, January 14 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch - Valley Youth House Night Presented by Air Products
Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com
Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2022
- Stars Finish 2022 on an 11 Game Point Streak - Texas Stars
- Penguins End 2022 with Decisive 4-1 Win at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Milwaukee Defeats Grand Rapids in New Year's Eve Showdown - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Celebrate New Years Eve with Overtime Win - Utica Comets
- Ads Close Out 2022 With Win In Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Barracuda Stung by Firebirds, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Marody Scores in New Year's Eve Bash - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Earn Point in New Year's Eve Thriller, But Fall 2-1 to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Wrap Up 2022 With 4-3 Loss To Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered Goals In Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Hofer, Neighbours Send T-Birds off to 2023 Victoriously - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Top Bears 4-3 in Thriller End to 2022 - Providence Bruins
- Hot Hogs' Offense Sets off Fireworks, Drop Wolves 6-2 to Ring in New Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Push Win Streak to Six Games - Rochester Americans
- Wouters' Two Goals Lifts Canucks To Win Over Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Panthers Assign Anton Levtchi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Tripped up in 3-2 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Eagles Complete Trade for Defenseman Luke Martin - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Acquire F Ben Tardif from Colorado Eagles - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Soderblom Placed on IR - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Hold on in Cleveland to Keep Win Streak Alive - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Charles Hudon Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 31 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Finish 2022 with Visit from Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Kick off 6 Game Home Stand with Battle against Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears vs Bruins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #30 - Roadrunners at Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Look to Close out 2022 with Weekend Sweep over Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Falls to Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Extend Win-Streak to Five - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 4-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gibson Shuts Door on Barracuda in 4-0 Firebirds Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Blanked by Firebirds, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Return from Break with Loss to First-Place Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.