Forward Charles Hudon Reassigned to Eagles

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Charles Hudon has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Hudon leads the Eagles with 10 goals and is tied for second on the team with 18 points on the year.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hudon has skated in nine games this season with the Avalanche and has produced 41 points (14g/27a) in 134 career NHL contests with Colorado and Montreal. A two-time AHL All-Star, Hudon has skated in 341 career AHL games with the Eagles, Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John's IceCaps, Laval Rocket, and Syracuse Crunch, collecting 272 points (142g/130a).

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

