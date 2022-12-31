Wranglers Ring in 2023 With a Win
December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
BRYAN WILSON - 12.31.2022
Ringing in the new year right!
The Wranglers were on the road taking on the Ontario Reign on Saturday night and skated to a 3-1 victory to extend their current winning streak to six games. Jakob Pelletier came to play in this one, scoring two extra-strength goals in the contest, while Kevin Rooney notched his second goal as a member of the Wranglers.
Dustin Wolf was stellar in net for Calgary, turning aside 33 of 34 shots he faced to register his 18th win of the season.
CGY Goal Scorers: Jakob Pelletier (2) - Kevin Rooney (EN)
Wranglers captain, Brett Sutter, was not in the lineup on Saturday. Still, he was given an ovation from the Reign fans inside Toyota Arena in recognition of the six seasons he spent with Ontario prior to joining the Wranglers.
The Reign pushed the pace in the opening frame, firing 13-shots on goal, but Wolf stood tall, making multiple big saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless after 20-minutes of play.
In the second period, the Wranglers league-best powerplay took over.
Pelletier scored twice in the frame, with both goals coming on the powerplay. Nick DeSimone and Mitch McLain picked up assists on his first tally, while Matthew Philips and Connor Zary had helpers on the second. Pelletier now has 14 goals on the season.
The Reign would answer back in the third period, as Alex Turcotte scored his fourth goal of the season at the 11:30 mark of the frame to make it 2-1. That's all Ontario would get on this night, however, as Wolf shut the door the rest of the way, making 33-saves for the win.
With the Reign on the powerplay in the final minute, and the goaltender pulled, Rooney deposited the puck into the empty net for a shorthanded goal that would seal it for Calgary.
The Wranglers wrap up 2022 sitting atop the AHL's Western Conference standings with a record of 21-7-1 and riding a six-game winning streak into the new year.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2022
- Wranglers Ring in 2023 With a Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Close out 2022 with Series Finale Loss to Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Finish 2022 on an 11 Game Point Streak - Texas Stars
- Penguins End 2022 with Decisive 4-1 Win at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Milwaukee Defeats Grand Rapids in New Year's Eve Showdown - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Celebrate New Years Eve with Overtime Win - Utica Comets
- Ads Close Out 2022 With Win In Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Barracuda Stung by Firebirds, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Marody Scores in New Year's Eve Bash - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Earn Point in New Year's Eve Thriller, But Fall 2-1 to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Wrap Up 2022 With 4-3 Loss To Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered Goals In Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Hofer, Neighbours Send T-Birds off to 2023 Victoriously - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Top Bears 4-3 in Thriller End to 2022 - Providence Bruins
- Hot Hogs' Offense Sets off Fireworks, Drop Wolves 6-2 to Ring in New Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Push Win Streak to Six Games - Rochester Americans
- Wouters' Two Goals Lifts Canucks To Win Over Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Panthers Assign Anton Levtchi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Tripped up in 3-2 Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Eagles Complete Trade for Defenseman Luke Martin - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Acquire F Ben Tardif from Colorado Eagles - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Soderblom Placed on IR - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Hold on in Cleveland to Keep Win Streak Alive - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Charles Hudon Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 31 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Finish 2022 with Visit from Rival Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Kick off 6 Game Home Stand with Battle against Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears vs Bruins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #30 - Roadrunners at Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Look to Close out 2022 with Weekend Sweep over Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Falls to Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Extend Win-Streak to Five - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 4-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gibson Shuts Door on Barracuda in 4-0 Firebirds Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Blanked by Firebirds, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Return from Break with Loss to First-Place Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.