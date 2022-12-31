Eagles Complete Trade for Defenseman Luke Martin

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has completed a trade with the Hartford Wolf Pack for defenseman Luke Martin, in exchange for forward Ben Tardif. This will be Martin's second stint with Colorado, after skating in six games with the Eagles during the 2021-22 season.

A second-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Martin has notched eight goals and 17 assists in 25 ECHL contests this season with the Jacksonville IceMen. In addition, the 24-year-old posted 10 goals and 33 assists in 59 games last season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to turning pro, Martin spent four seasons at the University of Michigan, collecting 30 points in 139 career NCAA contests.

Tardif has netted one goal and three assists in 15 AHL games with Colorado this season, after appearing in 15 contests with the Eagles during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound winger posted 20 goals and 39 assists last year with Utah, earning a spot on the ECHL's All-Rookie Team.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.