Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 4-1, at Home

December 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 4-1, on Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Both Kaedan Korczak and Connor Ford recorded a goal and an assist, with Gage Quinney and Mason Primeau also notching goals for the Knights.

Quinney opened the scoring for the Knights midway through the first period. Ivan Morozov won the faceoff draw and then passed it to Quinney. Just seconds later, he buried it in the top corner of the net to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.

Primeau then extended Henderson's lead at 12:40 in the first. Daniel D'Amato passed the puck in deep to Patrick Guay. After Guay's initial chance was denied, Primeau buried the rebound to double the lead.

The Gulls got one back with a shorthanded goal scored by Weinger at 12:04 in the second.

Connor Ford, assisted by Kaedan Korczak and Maxim Marushev, regained the two-goal lead for the Silver Knights. He scored on the power-play at 2:04 in the third to make it a 3-1 game.

Korczak picked up his second point of the night and his second goal of the season. Assisted by Lukas Cormier and Ford, he ripped in a shot from the point to give the Silver Knights a three-goal lead.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 24 of 25 shots for a .960 save percentage on the evening.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home Sunday, Jan. 1. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game, watch on The CW Las Vegas, or watch on AHL TV with subscription.

