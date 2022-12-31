Panthers Assign Anton Levtchi to Charlotte

The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Anton Levtchi to Charlotte.

The 27-year-old forward made his NHL debut on Thursday and appeared in each of Florida's last two games.

Levtchi now returns to Charlotte, where he has 13 points (7g, 6a) in 24 games this season - his first as a North American pro.

