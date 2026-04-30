Getting the Call to Go 1st Overall
Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Giordano Vaccaro getting the call to go 1st overall in CFL Canadian Draft. See Vaccaro at the CFL Combine in our full length documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZYqLIyNkTI
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Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026
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- RedBlacks Sign 2026 First Overall Pick Giordano Vaccaro - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Edmonton Elks Select Two in the 2026 CFL Global Draft - Edmonton Elks
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- RedBlacks 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Eight Players in 2026 CFL Draft, Headlined by OL Jonathan Denis - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Select Eight Talented Canadians in 2026 CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Select Seven Players in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Edmonton Elks Select Nine in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Edmonton Elks
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Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories
- RedBlacks Sign 2026 First Overall Pick Giordano Vaccaro
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- RedBlacks 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
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