Getting the Call to Go 1st Overall

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Giordano Vaccaro getting the call to go 1st overall in CFL Canadian Draft. See Vaccaro at the CFL Combine in our full length documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZYqLIyNkTI







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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