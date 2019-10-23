Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7 PM

October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears visit the Rochester Americans for their 459th all-time regular season meeting, dating back to the 1956-57 season. The Bears split their two-game season-series with the Americans in 2018-19, and have won six of their last 10 battles.

Hershey Bears (4-2-1-0) at Rochester Americans (3-2-0-1)

October 23, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #8 | Blue Cross Arena

Referees: Ian McCambridge (63), Brandon Schrader (46)

Linesmen: Bryan Pancich (91), Don Jablonski (38)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears concluded their three-game Canadian swing on Saturday night with a 4-2 victory over the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. Three different Bears recorded their first goal of the season with Connor Hobbs, Brian Pinho, and Joe Snively all hitting pay-dirt. Liam O'Brien added an empty net goal in the dying seconds to help preserve the two-goal victory. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 of 25 shots in the winning effort. The Rochester Americans will look to rebound after suffering a 7-1 defeat on Saturday to the undefeated Utica Comets. Tage Thompson tallied the only Amerks goal at 18:32 of the first period.

ROAD COOKING:

The Bears have enjoyed early season success away from Giant Center by winning three of their first four road games of the 2019-20 regular season. The last time the Chocolate and White rattled off three wins in their first four road contests was during the 2014-15 season. After dropping an Opening Night battle on Oct. 11, 2014 against the Norfolk Admirals, the Bears won three straight road games in Norfolk, Springfield, and Hartford. Against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Oct. 19, 2014, Pheonix Copley recorded his first pro win in his pro debut by way of a 15-save shutout in a 1-0 Bears overtime win.

PRODUCING WITH PINS:

Hershey forward Brian Pinho enters this week having collected points in four straight contests. The forward has amassed five points (one goal, four assists) in that span, including notching the game-winning goal in Saturday's victory at Laval. He also added an assist in that game, giving him his first AHL multi-point contest. The Massachusetts native already has five points through seven games this season, which is on pace to far surpass the 12 points he collected in 73 games during his rookie campaign in 2018-19.

LANDING THE TRIPLE AXEL:

Swedish forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby enjoyed a breakout week in Canada for the Bears, tallying points in three straight contests, posting his first multi-goal game in the AHL, and earning the honor of being named Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week. The speedy winger scored twice in Hershey's loss at Toronto, posted the opening goal in Belleville for Hershey, and concluded the week by assisting on Brian Pinho's winning goal in Laval. After having three points in 16 contests last year for the Bears, Jonsson-Fjallby already has four points (three goals, one assist) in seven games this season.

THE PHEONIX CONTINUES TO RISE:

Goaltender Pheonix Copley has been one of the AHL's best netminders early in the season, stopping 91-of-96 shots through his first four appearances this season. He's surrendered just one goal against in each of his last three appearances and owns a 1.35 goals against average and a .948 save percentage. His next appearance will be his 150th in the AHL.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.