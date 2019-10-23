Admirals to Give out Hamilton Bobbleheads Friday
October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - With the opening of the smash Broadway hit Hamilton beginning in Milwaukee this week, the Admirals will give out bobbleheads of Alexander Hamilton for the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of Lee Jeans on Friday, October 25 when the team takes on the Texas Stars at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
While many people are aware of the "$10, founding father without a father" from the play, most people don't know that Hamilton was also a renowned hockey fan, who would attempt to stay warm by ice skating on frozen ponds during the brutal winter of 1777-78 at Valley Forge.
Hamilton is not the Admirals first foray into the past to inspire bobbleheads. Other famous figures who have been immortalized by the team in bobblehead form include: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, Abe Lincoln, Martin Luther, and Milwaukee's own, The Crusher.
Fans can purchase tickets for Friday's game at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or at milwaukeeadmirals.com. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Milwaukee Admirals Hamilton bobblehead
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019
- Wolves Add Hague, Whitecloud - Chicago Wolves
- Ben Street Named Captain of the Binghamton Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Host Ontario on $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals to Give out Hamilton Bobbleheads Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Host Hockey Fights Cancer Game November 2 - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, October 23 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls Brown from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, October 23 vs. Hershey Bears - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Defenseman Luc Snuggerud to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Chicago Blackhawks - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Chicago Blackhawks - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.