Ottawa Recalls Brown from Belleville
October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Logan Brown from the Belleville Senators.
Brown has seven points (three goals) in five games this season with Belleville to be tied for the team lead alongside Drake Batherson.
The 21-year-old center has played six career NHL games with Ottawa recording one assist since being taken 11th overall in 2016.
