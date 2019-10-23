Devils Drop Penguins, 4-1

Binghamton Devils battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

BINGHAMTON - Brett Seney extended his point streak to seven games and Gilles Senn stopped 20 as the Binghamton Devils ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win at home over the visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night.

Binghamton came out roaring when Seney rocketed one past Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith just 39 seconds into the first period. Joey Anderson's wrap-around attempt was denied by DeSmith, but Seney got the rebound and fired it by the glove of the netminder. Assists on the play were credited to Anderson and Ben Street.

Seney struck again on the power play after receiving Anderson's feed from the side of the net. Seney skated in and blasted one from just inside the left-wing circle, putting home his second goal of the game. Chris Conner picked up the additional assist on the play at 6:36 of the first period. Seney extended his point streak to seven games with the goals and the Devils took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

After a scoreless second period, the Penguins cut the Devils' lead in half 4:42 into the third frame. Niclas Almari connected with Andrew Agozzino on the right-wing side. Agozzino blasted a one timer that flew past the Devils netminder, Senn, making it 2-1 Devils.

Four minutes later, Binghamton struck again when Chris Conner chipped the puck around the defenseman, picking up the loose puck, and passing it over to Michael McLeod out in front of the net. McLeod slid it past DeSmith to put the Devils up 3-1.

Ben Street picked up the empty netter for the Devils to give Binghamton a 4-1 lead in the third period. The unassisted goal came at 16:54 for the Devils. Binghamton picked up the three-goal victory and Senn got his first American Hockey League win with a 20-save effort.

